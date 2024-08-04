Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.77.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $266.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

