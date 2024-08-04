VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UITB. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 754.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2,119.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 110,769 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

UITB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 216,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,059. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.