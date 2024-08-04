VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.99

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.99 and traded as high as $52.11. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 14,374 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
