VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.99

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.99 and traded as high as $52.11. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 14,374 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $2,086,000.

