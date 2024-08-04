VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $110.47 million and approximately $128,369.90 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,723,294,039,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,241,367,043,133 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

