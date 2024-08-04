Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $975,291.88

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $975,291.88 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00036722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,144,117 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

