Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00034867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,143,188 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

