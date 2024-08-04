Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HCC traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 1,281,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

