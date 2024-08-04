WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

