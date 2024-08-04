Wedbush Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

