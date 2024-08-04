Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $35.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 15,882,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

