Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $289.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $302.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 133,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

