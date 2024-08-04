Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $249.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $249.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

Cencora Stock Up 1.3 %

COR stock opened at $247.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. Cencora has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

