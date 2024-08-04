Wells Fargo & Company Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $110.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

