Wells Fargo & Company Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.04 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

