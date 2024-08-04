Wells Fargo & Company Trims Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price to $238.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.42.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

MAR opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.