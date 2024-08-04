West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $86.52. 251,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,461% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.38.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
