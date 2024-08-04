Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.19. 1,080,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

