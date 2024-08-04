Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,665 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 336.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,345,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.47. 831,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,806. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.