Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 13,003 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,766,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

