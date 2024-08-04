Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

