Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 78,561,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

