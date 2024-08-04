Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,865. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

