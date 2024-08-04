Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,900,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $189.29. 6,303,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,175. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $193.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

