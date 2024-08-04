Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $950,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.67. 3,679,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

