Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 339 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 523,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.