WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Sells $289,402.56 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 3.8 %

WEX opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.17. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

