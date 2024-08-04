WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,644 shares of company stock worth $489,203 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
