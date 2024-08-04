Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of Whirlpool worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,176. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $145.07. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

