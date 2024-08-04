Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCP. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE WCP opened at C$9.88 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$101,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $303,400 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

