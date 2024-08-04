William Blair Comments on NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NRDS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

