Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.02. 381,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

