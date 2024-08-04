Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.00% of Wintrust Financial worth $63,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 301,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

WTFC stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 561,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

