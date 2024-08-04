Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.05

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $33.50. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 62,830 shares trading hands.
Woori Financial Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
