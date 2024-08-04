Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.05

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $33.50. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 62,830 shares trading hands.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

