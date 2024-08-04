Wrapped eETH (WEETH) One Day Volume Hits $9.51 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,847.86 or 0.04854222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,490,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,489,892.63119638. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,032.0438421 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,159,485.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

