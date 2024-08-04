Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $2,974.71 or 0.05048489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $8.02 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,487,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,489,892.63119638. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,032.0438421 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,159,485.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

