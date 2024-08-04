Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XNCR. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Xencor Price Performance

Xencor stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $4,608,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

