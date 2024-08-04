Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Shares Down 0.8%

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $53.72. 72 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
