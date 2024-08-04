XYO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $655,253.60 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. XYO has a total market cap of $66.59 million and $655,253.60 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,426.84 or 1.00000438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00513641 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $817,344.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.