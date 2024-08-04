ZEDXION Price Reaches $1.00 (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $753.51 million and approximately $866,951.36 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

