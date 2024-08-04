ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 1,723,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

