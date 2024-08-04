zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $400.68 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. zkSync has a market cap of $400.68 million and $89.03 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.1108938 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $94,608,047.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.