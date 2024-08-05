109,389 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 8.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 6,479,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,147. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

