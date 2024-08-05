12,171 Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,081. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.