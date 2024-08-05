12,385 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 782,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

