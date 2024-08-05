1,550 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

SPG stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $148.05. 2,048,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

