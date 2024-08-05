16,170 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.05% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

GBX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 355,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

