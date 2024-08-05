2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) versus Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Financial Review

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2seventy bio and Rezolute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $100.39 million 2.10 -$217.57 million ($4.35) -0.94 Rezolute N/A N/A -$51.79 million ($1.14) -3.77

Rezolute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2seventy bio. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

2seventy bio has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 2seventy bio and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -313.51% -67.59% -31.71% Rezolute N/A -60.90% -54.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of 2seventy bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Rezolute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 2seventy bio and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 1 4 4 1 2.50 Rezolute 0 0 7 0 3.00

2seventy bio currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 178.75%. Rezolute has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 135.88%. Given 2seventy bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than Rezolute.

Summary

Rezolute beats 2seventy bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

