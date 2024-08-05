Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Adient has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

