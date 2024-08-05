AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,078. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -962.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.