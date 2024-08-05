AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 2.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.84. 13,753,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 12,473,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 652,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 729,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

